Okogie finished Thursday's 116-107 loss to the Hawks with 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 32 minutes.

Okogie didn't get the start for the shorthanded Suns on Thursday night, but he still managed to score a team-high 25 points. The 24-year-old produced an all-around excellent game, filling up the stat sheet across the board. He doesn't typically get this kind of minutes, and likely won't with the arrival of Kevin Durant and TJ Warren soon. That said, the Suns play again on Friday so fantasy managers should keep an eye on who's going to be active for that game.