Okogie recorded 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 115-107 loss to the Nuggets.

Okogie's night will likely be representative of his expected output during the season, as the Suns will depend on his defensive skills. He's projected to begin the season with the first unit, but newcomers Nassir Little and Keita Bates-Diop will also compete for time at the wing. Okogie could emerge as a DPOY nominee in 2024 if he gets starter's minutes.