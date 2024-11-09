Okogie (hamstring) scored six points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in five minutes off the bench in Friday's 114-113 win over the Mavericks.

Okogie missed the Suns' first five games of the season while recovering from a right hamstring strain before he was cleared to play ahead of last Saturday's 103-97 win over the Trail Blazers. He didn't play in that contest nor any of the two games that followed, but the absence of rookie Ryan Dunn (ankle) opened up a spot in the rotation for Okogie on Friday. Dunn is viewed as day-to-day, and if he returns to action Sunday versus the Kings, Okogie will likely drop back out of the rotation.