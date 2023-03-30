Okogie chipped in 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 win over Minnesota.

Okogie remained in the starting lineup with Kevin Durant (ankle) making his return and scored in double figures for the first time since March 16. He also grabbed a team-high nine boards, his most since Jan. 16, and fell one short of his third double-double this season. Across 14 March appearances (all starts), Okogie has averaged 9.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks in 27.1 minutes per game.