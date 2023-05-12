Okogie will come off the bench for Thursday's Game 6 versus the Nuggets.

Though Okogie has gotten the starting nod in each of the first five games of the series, he hasn't played more than 22 minutes and saw just eight minutes during Game 5. The Suns will instead opt to start Landry Shamet at the three alongside Cameron Payne, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Jock Landale. Considering Okogie hasn't scored more than five points in the series and has an unclear role, fantasy managers should look elsewhere Thursday.