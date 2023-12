Okogie (ankle) will not play in Friday's game versus the Hornets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Okogie played through ankle soreness earlier in the week, but it looks like the issue has gotten worse. As a result, the Suns will exercise caution in Friday's contest. With Nassir Little (knee) also sidelined, Keita Bates-Diop and Yuta Watanabe are candidates to see more minutes in the rotation.