Okogie finished Thursday's 116-107 loss to the Clippers with 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and three steals in 41 minutes.

Okogie continued on his merry way Thursday, adding to easily the best stretch of his career. He has scored at least 17 points in four straight games, putting up second-round value in nine-category formats. Anyone who managed to snap him up has to be thrilled with his production, although we are obviously working on borrowed time here. With Kevin Durant likely to return from a knee injury not long after the All-Star break, Okogie's run could soon be a thing of the past. With that said, until we have a firm date for Durant's return, managers can simply roll with Okogie and enjoy the good times.