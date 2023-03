Okogie recorded nine points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 117-103 win over the Jazz.

Okogie remained in the starting lineup Monday but unfortunately also remained largely unproductive. After a stretch in which he put up 12-team value, his numbers have fallen off a cliff of late. Despite having carved out a consistent role, he is not worth rostering outside of deeper formats.