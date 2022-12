Okogie finished Thursday's 111-95 win over the Clippers with 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 25 minutes.

Okogie's double-double off the bench Thursday was his first of the season. The 24-year-old forward is averaging 10.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks in 20.1 minutes across his last seven games.