Okogie (hamstring) is probable for Wednesday's preseason game against the Kings, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Okogie played through the injury during Monday's preseason game against the Nuggets, posting three points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound in 15 minutes. He turned the ball over four times. The former 20th overall pick from 2018 may struggle to be an every-game player for Phoenix.