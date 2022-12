Okogie finished with 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 loss to Houston.

Okogie totaled just five points over his last two appearances, but he saw more looks from the floor Tuesday and converted 50 percent of his field-goal attempts. He's played at least 20 minutes in four of the last six matchups and has averaged 10.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 19.3 minutes per game during that time.