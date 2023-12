Okogie (hip) participated in Thursday's practice session and will be questionable for Friday's game against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Okogie has missed the last four games due to his right hip injury, but it's encouraging that he was able to participate in Thursday's practice session. Regardless of whether he's able to suit up Friday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action soon.