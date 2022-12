Okogie (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

If available, Okogie could continue to see an increased workload due to the absence of Devin Booker (groin). Over his past nine appearances, Okogie has averaged 9.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 19.3 minutes.