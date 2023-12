Okogie has been deemed questionable to play against the Hornets on Friday due to a right ankle sprain.

Okogie has been a valuable rotation piece for the Suns despite his recent struggles, and he'll probably be a game-time call for Friday, and it seems the early shootaround on Friday will determine a clearer picture regarding his availability. Okogie is averaging just 2.2 points across 14.2 minutes per game over his last five outings.