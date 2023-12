Okogie (hip) is out for Friday's game against the Knicks, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Okogie sustained a right hip injury during Tuesday's game against the Warriors and is set to miss a second straight game. With Eric Gordon (calf) also questionable, it seems Keita Bates-Diop and Yuta Watanabe could see increased roles. Okogie's next chance to play will come against the Wizards on Sunday.