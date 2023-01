Okogie is not starting in Monday's game against the Knicks.

Okogie received a spot start last time out with Landry Shamet (Achilles) and Devin Booker (groin) absent but logged only 12 minutes. With Shamet back in action, Okogie will be bumped back to the bench. In the month of December, Okogie averaged 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.1 minutes per game.