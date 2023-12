Okogie (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Suns will be quite shorthanded for Sunday, as Okogie will join Bradley Beal (ankle) and Damion Lee (knee) on the sidelines, while Nassir Little (knee) and Eric Gordon (lower leg) are game-time calls. Okogie is set to miss a third straight game, and his next chance to play will come against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.