Okogie (abdomen) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Raptors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Thursday will mark the third straight game out of the lineup for Okogie, and it's not a great sign that he's getting ruled out a full 24 hours in advance of tip-off. For now, he should be considered questionable at best for Saturday's game against the Celtics. Okogie's minutes will continue to be divvied up amongst Royce O'Neale, David Roddy and Bol Bol.