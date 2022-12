Okogie posted 12 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 125-108 victory over the Grizzlies.

Okogie had been held to single-digit scoring totals during his last four appearances, but he was productive on both sides of the ball during Tuesday's comfortable victory. Over 12 appearances since the start of December, he's averaged 9.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.5 minutes per game.