Okogie recorded 12 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 123-115 victory over the Warriors.

Okogie had totaled just six points over his last three appearances, but he saw an uptick in playing time Wednesday with Grayson Allen getting into some foul trouble. Okogie has come off the bench in nine of his last 10 appearances and has averaged 6.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game.