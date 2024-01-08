Okogie chipped in six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 14 minutes during Sunday's 121-115 loss to the Grizzlies.

Okogie played double-digit minutes off the bench for a fourth consecutive matchup Sunday and managed to contribute in multiple areas during the loss. Across his last four appearances, he's averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 assists in 18.0 minutes per game. While Okogie's recent uptick in playing time has been encouraging, he could see his minutes decrease once Eric Gordon (knee), Nassir Little (knee) and Bol Bol (ankle) are healthy.