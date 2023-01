Okogie (nose) is available for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Okogie exited Monday's game with a nose injury and was kept out of Thursday's tilt due to the issue, but he will be available to take on the Pacers and should come off the bench as usual. He should see decent minutes on a shorthanded team that's missing the likes of Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (foot).