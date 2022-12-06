Okogie finished Monday's 130-111 loss to the Mavericks with 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 28 minutes.

Okogie shot with efficiency from the field and knocked down a pair of threes, notching his first converted triple since Nov. 20 against the Knicks. Monday also marked his first time scoring in double figures this season. Okogie has been seeing a significant bump in playing time within the first week of December, logging 26 and now 28 minutes in his first two matchups after averaging 6.5 minutes through his first 17 games of the 2022-23 campaign.