Okogie will join the starting five for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Okogie has become a larger part of the Suns rotation in December with Devin Booker (groin) and Cameron Payne (foot) missing large portions of the month, averaging 8.5 points and 5.1 rebounds and 19.6 minutes per game across 13 appearances. His addition to the starting lineup bounces Jock Landale back to the bench.