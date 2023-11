Okogie is starting Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Okogie will make his seventh start of the season with Grayson Allen (illness) and Kevin Durant (foot) out. After starting Phoenix's first five games of the year, Okogie has primary operated with a 15-20 minute workload off the bench, but he logged 28 minutes in Friday's win over Memphis and will likely receive a similar workload Sunday.