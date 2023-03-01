Okogie will start alongside Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Okogie has been hot over the past six games, posting averages of 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 3.0 triples and 2.0 steals per contest on 53.4 percent shooting from the field, but the scoring will surely take a hit with the addition of Kevin Durant. Still, he's worth holding to see what he'll be able to do with this new starting group. Torrey Craig will head to the bench.