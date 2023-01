Suns coach Monty Williams said he is unsure if Okogie (nose) will play in Thursday's game versus the Nets, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Okogie exited Monday's game versus the Grizzlies with a nose injury. Fantasy managers should check before Thursday's contest for an official injury status. If Okogie can't suit up against the Nets, his next chance will be Saturday's matchup with Indiana.