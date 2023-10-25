Okogie finished with 17 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 108-104 victory over Golden State.

Okogie's performance doesn't translate as well on paper, but his hustle and defensive prowess were evident throughout the game. Many might underestimate Okogie's impact, but his work on defense will be a huge difference-maker. Outside of an opposing center, Okogie will guard the opponent's most productive player on a nightly basis.