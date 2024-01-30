Okogie provided 11 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal over 18 minutes during Monday's 118-105 win over the Heat.

Okogie took on a larger role with Grayson Allen (ankle) exiting early. One of his threes banked in off the top of the backboard, which is a prime symbolic example that Okogie can't be relied upon for consistent offense, but the 25-year-old is an impressive athlete with rebounding prowess. He could retain an enlarged role if Allen is forced to miss time.