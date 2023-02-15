Okogie posted 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 victory over the Kings.

The defensive-minded wing was kept out of the rotation for three straight games at the beginning of February, but he's seen an increased workload with Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson gone and Kevin Durant (knee) not yet available. Okogie drew a second consecutive start Tuesday and played at least 30 minutes in a third straight game. Since being reinserted into the rotation, he's averaged 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.3 minutes while shooting 55.0 percent from the field and 60 percent from deep. This hot streak is likely unsustainable, but Okogie figures to remain a prominent part of Phoenix's plans while Devin Booker (groin) works his way back to full strength and Durant remains sidelined.