Okogie accumulated 15 points (4-14 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 116-113 victory over the Magic.

Okogie did an excellent job of racking up stats and filling out the stat sheet, but he struggled badly from the field and was woeful from beyond the arc, missing eight of his 10 attempts. The Suns don't need him to be the team's primary scorer, however, and his all-around contributions still make him valuable in fantasy now that he is playing as a starter. Okogie is averaging 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game since moving to the first unit.