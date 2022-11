Okogie produced seven points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 14 minutes during Friday's 108-102 win over the Pistons.

Okogie tied his season-high seven points while also contributing a season-high two steals. However, his role is set to be reduced with Landry Shamet (concussion) expected back Saturday and Chris Paul (heel) shortly thereafter.