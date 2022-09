Okogie has been limited in training camp due to a left hamstring straing and will re-evaluated in two weeks, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Okogie's injury does not seem to be too serious. While he may miss some time in the preseason, there is no indication that he will miss any regular season action. Okogie will likely be a defensive option off the bench for the Suns when he returns.