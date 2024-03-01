Okogie finished with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 11 minutes in the Suns' 110-105 win over Houston on Thursday.

Okogie has not started a single game since coming back from a hip injury Dec. 25, and the recently acquired Royce O'Neale has taken a majority of Okogie's playing time, averaging 26.6 minutes per game. Since being moved to the bench, the 25-year-old's numbers have dropped nearly in half from 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 21.4 minutes per game to 3.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 13.9 minutes. Expect Okogie's minutes to decrease as he is buried behind Kevin Durant, O'Neale and Bol Bol on the depth chart.