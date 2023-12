Okogie is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Warriors due to a right hip injury, Jared Greenberg of TNT reports.

Okogie will end Tuesday's contest with 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and one block in 11 minutes. Eric Gordon, Keita Bates-Diop and Yuta Watanabe are candidates to receive increased minutes in his absence. Okogie's status for Wednesday's matchup with the Nets is uncertain.