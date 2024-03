Nurkic (orbital) is available to face the Spurs on Saturday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Nurkic was initially listed as probable, so his availability here isn't surprising, and he's expected to go toe-to-toe against Victor Wembanyama. Nurkic has averaged 9.2 points, 14.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 blocks in 27.9 minutes per game since the beginning of March.