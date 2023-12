Nurkic (personal) is available for Wednesday's game in Houston.

As expected, Nurkic has been upgraded from probable to available and will return to action following a two-game absence due to personal reasons. Across nine December appearances, Nurkic is averaging 14.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks in 30.1 minutes per game. He shouldn't face any restrictions during Wednesday's contest.