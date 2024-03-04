Nurkic finished with 14 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 31 rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 loss to the Thunder.

Nurkic's scintillating total was the highest rebound total recorded over the past 14 seasons and broke a franchise record for the Suns. Despite the incredible line, Nurkic's heroics weren't enough to upend the Thunder, who took over the top spot in the West with the win. While we should never expect totals anywhere close to Sunday's result, Nurkic has exceeded 20 rebounds two other times and will be a frequent double-double producer down the stretch.