Nurkic notched three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-108 victory over the Clippers.

Nurkic returned after missing Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to a sprained right ankle. He ended this rematch with just a trio of points, though still recorded a double-double while leading all players in Wednesday's outing in rebounds and assists. Nurkic set a new season high in assists while posting his eighth game with 18 or more boards this year.