Nurkic chipped in 15 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 22 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 loss to the Nets.

Wednesday was a significant day for Phoenix with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal taking the court together for the first time in the regular season, but Nurkic served up a reminder that he's an integral part of the the team as well. The big man finished third on the Suns in scoring and pulled a team-high 22 boards, outrebounding the rest of the team's starting lineup combined. It was the first time this season that Nurkic has grabbed 20 or more boards, and his total tally of 22 rebounds was one shy of his career-best mark set on New Year's Day in 2019 against Sacramento while a member of the Trail Blazers.