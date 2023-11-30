Nurkic registered 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 112-105 loss to the Raptors.

It's the sixth double-double of the season for Nurkic, but he's grabbed double-digit boards in five of the last six games. He seems to be getting comfortable in a Phoenix jersey, and since Nov. 17 the veteran center is averaging 13.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 blocks while shooting 58.1 percent from the floor and 85.7 percent from the free-throw line.