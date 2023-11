Nurkic produced 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 120-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

Nurkic and Deandre Ayton faced off against their former teams Tuesday evening, and they fought to a virtual stalemate. Nurkic ended the evening with a slight rebound advantage over Ayton while logging his fifth double-double of the season. Nurkic also posted a season high with four blocked shots.