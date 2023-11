Nurkic had 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 140-137 double-overtime win over Utah.

This was the fourth double-double of the season for Nurkic. He was in a slump coming into Sunday's game, so it's good to see him get back on track. In his previous three contests, he averaged just 7.0 points and 6.6 rebounds.