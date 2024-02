Nurkic (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

As expected, Nurkic has been downgraded from doubtful to out, but the extent of the injury remains unclear. In his absence, Drew Eubanks is a candidate to start at center. Thaddeus Young, who recently joined the join, could be integrated into the rotation as well, while Phoenix will also deploy plenty of small-ball lineups, which should benefit Royce O'Neale.