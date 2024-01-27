Nurkic won't return to Friday's game against the Pacers due to a left thumb injury. He finished with two points (1-3 FG), four rebounds, five assists and three steals in 20 minutes.

The severity of Nurkic's injury isn't known, but he'll presumably be sent in for X-rays as the Suns look to ascertain whether or not he suffered structural damage to his thumb. For now, Nurkic should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic. Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu could see more run if Nurkic is unable to play Sunday.