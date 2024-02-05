Nurkic produced 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 140-112 win over Washington.

Nurkic put forth an all-around performance in Sunday's blowout win, leading all players in rebounds and assists while ending two dimes short of a triple-double in just 25 minutes. Nurkic, who was one of four Suns players with a double-digit point total, posted his second game of the season with at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. His double-double performance marked his second over the last three outings.