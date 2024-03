Nurkic (calf) is listed as available for Tuesday's game versus the Nuggets.

After previously being downgraded to questionable with right calf tightness, Nurkic has now been upgraded to available Tuesday. The 29-year-old center is averaging 11.1 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in 26.6 minutes across his last 10 appearances.