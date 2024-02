Nurkic (ankle) will play Sunday against the Lakers, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

As expected, Nurkic has been upgraded from probable to available and will replace Drew Eubanks in the starting lineup. Over his final eight games before the All-Star break, Nurkic averaged 13.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 26.4 minutes per game.