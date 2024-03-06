Nurkic notched seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 117-107 overtime win over the Nuggets.

Considering Nurkic's herculean 31-rebound game, no one woud blame him for taking a night off, and the injury report indicated that he was sore and might need the rest. He couldn't resist a tangle with Nikola Jokic, and although the MVP candidate won the rebounding battle, Nurkic did enough to keep the interior afloat. there aren't any back-to-backs for the Suns until next week, so barring a setback, it doesn't look like Nurkic will miss any time.