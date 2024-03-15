Nurkic amassed eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 FT), 20 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 127-112 loss to the Celtics.

Nurkic has now registered 20-plus rebounds four times this season, three of which have occurred in the last nine games. He was responsible for seven of the Suns' 19 offensive rebounds, and he ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 10.9 rebounds per game. Since the All-Star break, Nurkic is averaging 10.2 points on 53.8 percent shooting, 14.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks over 27.7 minutes per game.